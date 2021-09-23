APEX, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autoshop Solutions, a premier automotive services based digital marketing agency, today announced the promotion of Tony Mercury to Vice President of Revenue. In this new role, he will have the primary responsibility of overseeing all aspects of the revenue cycle, from new customer acquisition, production, and client retention.
In 2015, Mercury joined the company as a Senior Sales Representative and quickly rose to the Director of Sales position. Autoshop Solutions has grown over the years from Mercury's hard work and dedication. With his leadership, he was an integral part of creating the Really Powerful Marketing (RPM) Program, which is still the major component of Autoshop Solutions' offerings.
Mercury is a published writer and accomplished speaker in the automotive industry. He is also a member of IGO of North Carolina, and YANG (Young Adult Network Group within the Auto Care Association).
Autoshop Solutions is an award-winning website design and internet marketing agency based in Apex, N.C. Since 2005, Autoshop Solutions has been helping the automotive industry with custom-designed websites and internet marketing solutions, including Pay-Per-Click, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media, and more. For three years in a row, Autoshop Solutions was named to the Inc 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and awarded nine years in a row by AutoInc. in the Top 10 Websites. Stay connected with Autoshop Solutions on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or contact press@autoshopsolutions.com for more information.
