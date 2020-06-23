WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autosoft, provider of next-generation retail solutions for automotive dealers, has announced its partnership with integration optimizer Motive Retail to open compatibility to a wider variety of third-party vendors. This strategic partnership knocks down long-standing barriers that previously deterred third-party vendors from integrating with dealer management systems (DMS) such as Autosoft.
By utilizing Motive Retail's application programming interface (API), Autosoft is standardizing integrations to gain access to a wider variety of third-party vendors. This standardization is less costly and time-consuming for vendors to set up connections with Autosoft and the data from its network of more than 2,000 dealers and opens a path for many vendors to upgrade from batch and legacy custom integrations to secure, real-time APIs. For its dealers, Autosoft now provides more expedient, problem-free rollouts with a larger number of vendors.
"We engineer iron-clad integrations between Autosoft, third-party vendors and dealer communication systems so that no transaction ever falls through the cracks," said Bryce Veon, President and CEO of Autosoft. "We collaborated with Motive Retail to ensure the most cost-effective, fastest, secure integration for our partners and dealers."
Motive Retail hosts standardized APIs on Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX). Third-party vendors integrate to MIX just once, then benefit from all the integrations it operates. Multiple vendors and OEMs support MIX — including Autosoft and its forthcoming new platform launching in 2021 — creating a "one-to-many" standard that is attractive and cost-effective for vendors.
Currently, integrations across the automotive retail landscape take a "many-to-many" approach. To reach the entire market, third-party software providers are required to integrate with many distinct technology solutions, each with its own proprietary API. Each integration is costly and cumbersome, increasing the cost for dealers and slowing speed-to-market. If vendors don't choose to integrate with each API, they risk losing sales.
"We have leveraged a decade of expertise as a neutral integration accelerator to define and build standardized APIs on MIX that make secure and reliable integrations simpler for all parties," said Kim Campassi, co-founder and Principal at Motive Retail. "Our continued partnership with Autosoft tightens the bonds between its dealer network and third-party vendors by integrating any system, anytime, anywhere."
About Autosoft
Autosoft makes automotive retail effortless. Its dealer management platform and cloud-based applications put the car buyer first by creating a frictionless experience. The platform includes integrated vehicle inventory, websites, marketing, sales, F&I, service, parts and accounting solutions that optimize dealership productivity, customer experience and profitability. Autosoft serves more than 2,000 dealer customers, is the DrivingSales All-Time Most Recommended DMS, integrates with more than 220 technology partners and holds 36 OEM certifications. To learn more about Autosoft, visit www.autosoftdms.com.
About Motive Retail
Motive Retail is helping to modernize automotive retail by enabling the free-flow of data between systems and applications serving the dealer. Its integration certification platform and standardized API exchange solutions simplify and expedite the integration process and improve the quality of data across integrations between global manufacturers and value-added software and service providers. Motive Integrator gives its clients the fastest ability to integrate "any system, anytime, anywhere." For more information, visit www.motiveretail.com.
