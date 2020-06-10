TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Plan Alliance, a national organization for provider-sponsored and independently owned health plan collaboration, today announced the addition of the Avalon Healthcare Solutions (Avalon) Program to its Group Purchasing Organization (GPO).
Avalon is the expert in laboratory benefit management whose solutions are driven by evidence-based medical science. Avalon's core laboratory management program includes full delegation of Routine Testing Management, Genetic Testing Management, and Independent Laboratory Network Management. Avalon manages all outpatient lab spend across all lab testing types. Through Avalon's solutions, Avalon delivers its customers approximately 10%-18% annually in outpatient lab savings, or about $2-$3 per member per month.
"We are excited to add Avalon to our GPO," said Jaime González, Alliance Chief Business Development Officer. "The Avalon Program will provide Alliance member health plans with the most up-to-date genetic and routine testing laboratory policies. Avalon's technology will assist with closing any gaps between current policies, and what is actually being enforced. Already Avalon is working with several Alliance members to evaluate their savings opportunities."
"Now that Avalon Healthcare Solutions is a part of the GPO, Alliance member health plans will have access to exclusive pricing and value-added services," said Barry Davis, Avalon Chief Growth Officer. "Avalon evaluates new tests, codifies the findings into best-practice policy, and systematically deploys that policy through claims edits. Our high-touch provider education has received positive praise from the health plan and provider communities."
Avalon drives high-quality care that results in reducing unnecessary tests and associated costs. Alliance member health plans will benefit from Avalon's process to ensure members are able to get the right test at the right time. Avalon's team of experts will translate complex and rapidly changing information, e.g., COVID-19 testing, so that Alliance member health plans can make the best choices for their business.
About Health Plan Alliance
The Health Plan Alliance is a national organization that brings provider-sponsored and Independently owned health plans together with their health system and provider group leaders for unparalleled peer-to-peer collaboration. For more than 20 years, Health Plan Alliance members have leveraged the collective knowledge of our community to enhance their business acumen and advance the quality of health care delivery in their communities. For more information, visit www.healthplanalliance.org.
About Avalon Healthcare Solutions
Avalon is a healthcare information technology company focused on medical benefits management. Avalon currently provides two modules: a comprehensive laboratory program to facilitate the management of all outpatient laboratory services, across all providers, and a clinical claim editing module. Both drive considerable savings for health plans and individuals by automating existing plan policy adherence. In addition, an independent Clinical Advisory Board has developed a suite of evidence-based laboratory policies addressing all lab testing categories. Most of these policies impact high-volume, low-cost services, and are administered through Avalon's routine testing solution. The company serves more than 15M health plan members nationwide. To learn more, visit www.avalonhcs.com.