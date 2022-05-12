WARREN, Ohio, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were $14.3 million compared with $15.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.  The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.32 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.18 in the first quarter of 2021.       

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended





March 31,





2022



2021













Net operating revenues:









Waste management services

$                       9,339



$                     11,150













Food, beverage and merchandise sales

1,665



1,341



Other golf and related operations

3,305



2,622



Total golf and related operations

4,970



3,963













Total net operating revenues

14,309



15,113













Costs and expenses:









Waste management services operating costs

7,578



8,701



Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

748



593



Golf and related operations operating costs

4,055



2,921



Depreciation and amortization expense

829



764



Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,265



2,280



Operating loss

(1,166)



(146)













Other income (expense):









Interest expense

(278)



(297)



Gain on debt extinguishment

-



1,087



Other income, net

64



87



Income (loss) before income taxes

(1,380)



731













Provision for income taxes

20



43



Net income (loss)

(1,400)



688













Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(138)



(28)



Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$                     (1,262)



$                          716













Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:









Basic net income (loss) per share

$                       (0.32)



$                         0.18



Diluted net income (loss) per share

$                       (0.32)



$                         0.18













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 

3,899



3,899



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,899



3,945













 

 

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)



















March 31,



December 31,



2022



2021

Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$               2,430



$               3,254

Accounts receivable, net

10,737



9,933

Unbilled membership dues receivable

760



578

Inventories

1,358



1,105

Prepaid expenses

1,180



996

Other current assets

44



105

Total current assets

16,509



15,971









Property and equipment, net

54,496



53,338

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,301



5,390

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,588



1,598

Restricted cash

676



1,696

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8



8

Other assets, net

35



36

Total assets

$              78,613



$              78,037









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long term debt

$               1,140



$               1,126

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

157



167

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

519



534

Accounts payable

10,196



10,164

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,261



797

Accrued income taxes

74



67

Other accrued taxes

474



541

Deferred membership dues revenue

4,943



3,363

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,381



1,265

Total current liabilities

20,145



18,024









Long term debt, net of current portion

19,086



19,376

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

493



496

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

1,069



1,064

Asset retirement obligation

100



100









Equity:







Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

37,808



39,069

Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(88)



(92)

Total shareholders' equity

37,720



38,977

Total liabilities and equity

$              78,613



$              78,037

















 

