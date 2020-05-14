WARREN, Ohio, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020.
Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2020 were $14.4 million compared with $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.21 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.16 in the first quarter of 2019.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 11,133
$ 11,434
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
1,035
1,082
Other golf and related operations
2,235
2,092
Total golf and related operations
3,270
3,174
Total net operating revenues
14,403
14,608
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
8,869
9,248
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
528
515
Golf and related operations operating costs
2,632
2,532
Depreciation and amortization expense
699
600
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,232
2,231
Operating loss
(557)
(518)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(307)
(163)
Other income, net
78
68
Loss before income taxes
(786)
(613)
Provision for income taxes
44
40
Net loss
(830)
(653)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(17)
(15)
Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ (813)
$ (638)
Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$ (0.21)
$ (0.16)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
3,875
3,875
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,448
$ 1,446
Accounts receivable, net
10,977
12,009
Unbilled membership dues receivable
813
602
Inventories
1,049
813
Prepaid expenses
860
725
Other current assets
15
15
Total current assets
15,162
15,610
Property and equipment, net
49,740
48,978
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,805
5,878
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,399
1,466
Restricted cash
5,523
7,185
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
39
39
Total assets
$ 77,676
$ 79,164
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 1,028
$ 1,015
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
297
295
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
473
513
Accounts payable
10,407
11,719
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,035
961
Accrued income taxes
72
93
Other accrued taxes
405
434
Deferred membership dues revenue
4,018
3,153
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
896
839
Total current liabilities
18,631
19,022
Long term debt, net of current portion
21,308
21,570
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
576
555
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
926
953
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
36,218
37,030
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(83)
(66)
Total shareholders' equity
36,135
36,964
Total liabilities and equity
$ 77,676
$ 79,164