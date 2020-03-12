WARREN, Ohio, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $17.3 million compared with $15.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.11 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.47 in the fourth quarter of 2018.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, net operating revenues were $68.4 million compared with $62.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.30 for year ended December 31, 2018.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 12,823
$ 12,010
$ 48,731
$ 44,535
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
1,866
1,618
7,893
7,149
Other golf and related operations
2,617
2,237
11,733
10,550
Total golf and related operations
4,483
3,855
19,626
17,699
Total net operating revenues
17,306
15,865
68,357
62,234
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
10,418
9,566
39,191
35,181
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
811
774
3,494
3,165
Golf and related operations operating costs
3,226
2,748
13,587
11,448
Depreciation and amortization expense
674
690
2,522
2,877
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,440
2,263
9,430
9,000
Impairment of property and equipment
-
3,261
-
3,261
Operating income (loss)
(263)
(3,437)
133
(2,698)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(237)
(163)
(837)
(675)
Other income, net
72
66
329
284
Loss before income taxes
(428)
(3,534)
(375)
(3,089)
Provision for income taxes
25
55
160
167
Net loss
(453)
(3,589)
(535)
(3,256)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling
(13)
(1,772)
(80)
(2,112)
Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation
$ (440)
$ (1,817)
$ (455)
$ (1,144)
Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$ (0.11)
$ (0.47)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.30)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,875
3,845
3,875
3,814
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,446
$ 1,406
Accounts receivable, net
12,009
12,197
Unbilled membership dues receivable
602
554
Inventories
813
820
Prepaid expenses
725
622
Other current assets
15
31
Total current assets
15,610
15,630
Property and equipment, net
48,978
42,534
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,878
6,068
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,466
-
Restricted cash
7,185
502
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
39
27
Total assets
$ 79,164
$ 64,769
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 1,015
$ 578
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
295
236
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
513
-
Accounts payable
11,719
10,454
Accrued payroll and other compensation
961
872
Accrued income taxes
93
84
Other accrued taxes
434
405
Deferred membership dues revenue
3,153
2,899
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
839
793
Total current liabilities
19,022
16,321
Long term debt, net of current portion
21,570
10,167
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
555
688
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
953
-
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
37,030
37,479
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(66)
14
Total shareholders' equity
36,964
37,493
Total liabilities and equity
$ 79,164
$ 64,769