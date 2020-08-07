WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020.
Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were $13.1 million compared with $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2020, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.11 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2019.
For the first six months of 2020, net operating revenues were $27.5 million compared with $33.0 million for the first six months of 2019. The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.2 million in the first six months of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.2 million in the first six months of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.32 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.04 in the first six months of 2019.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 9,088
$ 12,902
$ 20,221
$ 24,336
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
1,361
2,358
2,396
3,440
Other golf and related operations
2,618
3,165
4,853
5,257
Total golf and related operations
3,979
5,523
7,249
8,697
Total net operating revenues
13,067
18,425
27,470
33,033
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
7,211
10,296
16,080
19,544
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
564
999
1,092
1,514
Golf and related operations operating costs
2,875
3,563
5,507
6,095
Depreciation and amortization expense
712
618
1,411
1,218
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,927
2,380
4,159
4,611
Operating income (loss)
(222)
569
(779)
51
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(304)
(215)
(611)
(378)
Other income, net
103
148
181
216
Income (loss) before income taxes
(423)
502
(1,209)
(111)
Provision for income taxes
24
57
68
97
Net income (loss)
(447)
445
(1,277)
(208)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(12)
(34)
(29)
(49)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ (435)
$ 479
$ (1,248)
$ (159)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ (0.11)
$ 0.12
$ (0.32)
$ (0.04)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ (0.11)
$ 0.12
$ (0.32)
$ (0.04)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,875
3,875
3,875
3,875
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,875
3,894
3,875
3,875
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 5,529
$ 1,446
Accounts receivable, net
7,809
12,009
Unbilled membership dues receivable
1,109
602
Inventories
1,072
813
Prepaid expenses
559
725
Other current assets
15
15
Total current assets
16,093
15,610
Property and equipment, net
50,341
48,978
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
6,053
5,878
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,500
1,466
Restricted cash
4,934
7,185
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
37
39
Total assets
$ 78,966
$ 79,164
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 2,146
$ 1,015
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
353
295
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
528
513
Accounts payable
8,661
11,719
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,052
961
Accrued income taxes
41
93
Other accrued taxes
252
434
Deferred membership dues revenue
4,776
3,153
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
919
839
Total current liabilities
18,728
19,022
Long term debt, net of current portion
22,703
21,570
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
773
555
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
972
953
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
35,785
37,030
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(95)
(66)
Total shareholders' equity
35,690
36,964
Total liabilities and equity
$ 78,966
$ 79,164