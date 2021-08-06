WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2021 were $16.4 million compared with $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.  The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.  For the second quarter of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.19 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.11 in the second quarter of 2020.

For the first six months of 2021, net operating revenues were $31.5 million compared with $27.5 million for the first six months of 2020.  The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.5 million in the first six months of 2021 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.2 million in the first six months of 2020.  For the first six months of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.37 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.32 in the first six months of 2020.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations.  Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

 

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)



















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended 



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Net operating revenues:















Waste management services

$            8,685



$            9,088



$          19,835



$          20,221

















Food, beverage and merchandise sales

3,283



1,361



4,624



2,396

Other golf and related operations

4,422



2,618



7,044



4,853

Total golf and related operations

7,705



3,979



11,668



7,249

















Total net operating revenues

16,390



13,067



31,503



27,470

















Costs and expenses:















Waste management services operating costs

6,969



7,211



15,670



16,080

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,348



564



1,941



1,092

Golf and related operations operating costs

4,743



2,875



7,664



5,507

Depreciation and amortization expense

767



712



1,531



1,411

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,536



1,927



4,816



4,159

Operating income (loss)

27



(222)



(119)



(779)

















Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(291)



(304)



(588)



(611)

Gain on debt extinguishment

877



-



1,964



-

Other income, net

126



103



213



181

Income (loss) before income taxes

739



(423)



1,470



(1,209)

















Provision for income taxes

15



24



58



68

Net income (loss)

724



(447)



1,412



(1,277)

















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(18)



(12)



(46)



(29)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$               742



$              (435)



$            1,458



$           (1,248)

















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:















Basic net income (loss) per share

$              0.19



$             (0.11)



$              0.37



$             (0.32)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$              0.19



$             (0.11)



$              0.37



$             (0.32)

















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 

3,899



3,875



3,899



3,875

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,929



3,875



3,927



3,875

















 

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)



















June 30,



December 31,



2021



2020

Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$              4,451



$              4,210

Accounts receivable, net

9,038



8,744

Unbilled membership dues receivable

1,102



585

Inventories

1,234



910

Prepaid expenses

766



730

Other current assets

51



80

Total current assets

16,642



15,259









Property and equipment, net

51,856



51,299

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,734



5,735

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,588



1,728

Restricted cash

2,856



3,885

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8



8

Other assets, net

36



36

Total assets

$             78,720



$             77,950









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long term debt

$              1,097



$              1,594

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

271



333

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

552



529

Accounts payable

8,581



9,097

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,324



809

Accrued income taxes

59



43

Other accrued taxes

376



461

Deferred membership dues revenue

5,376



3,196

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,118



1,121

Total current liabilities

18,754



17,183









Long term debt, net of current portion

19,946



21,941

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

502



560

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

1,036



1,199

Asset retirement obligation

100



100









Equity:







Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

38,554



37,093

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(172)



(126)

Total shareholders' equity

38,382



36,967

Total liabilities and equity

$             78,720



$             77,950









 

