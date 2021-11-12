WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were $21.3 million compared with $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.  The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.  For the third quarter of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.25 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.20 in the third quarter of 2020.

For the first nine months of 2021, net operating revenues were $52.8 million compared with $44.1 million for the first nine months of 2020.  The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.4 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the first nine months of 2020.  For the first nine months of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.63 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the first nine months of 2020.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations.  Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

 

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)



















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended 



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Net operating revenues:















Waste management services

$          11,444



$            9,326



$          31,279



$          29,547

















Food, beverage and merchandise sales

3,984



2,851



8,608



5,247

Other golf and related operations

5,873



4,448



12,917



9,301

Total golf and related operations

9,857



7,299



21,525



14,548

















Total net operating revenues

21,301



16,625



52,804



44,095

















Costs and expenses:















Waste management services operating costs

9,385



7,393



25,055



23,473

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,657



1,092



3,598



2,184

Golf and related operations operating costs

5,692



4,270



13,356



9,777

Depreciation and amortization expense

777



741



2,308



2,152

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,743



2,110



7,559



6,269

Operating income

1,047



1,019



928



240

















Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(290)



(302)



(878)



(913)

Gain on debt extinguishment

-



-



1,964



-

Other income, net

85



83



298



264

Income (loss) before income taxes

842



800



2,312



(409)

















Provision for income taxes

27



27



85



95

Net income (loss)

815



773



2,227



(504)

















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(168)



(8)



(214)



(37)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$               983



$               781



$            2,441



$              (467)

















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:















Basic net income (loss) per share

$              0.25



$              0.20



$              0.63



$             (0.12)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$              0.25



$              0.20



$              0.62



$             (0.12)

















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 

3,899



3,875



3,899



3,875

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,931



3,875



3,935



3,875

 

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)



















September 30,



December 31,



2021



2020

Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$              4,106



$              4,210

Accounts receivable, net

9,919



8,744

Unbilled membership dues receivable

839



585

Inventories

1,154



910

Prepaid expenses

751



730

Other current assets

66



80

Total current assets

16,835



15,259









Property and equipment, net

52,625



51,299

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,644



5,735

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,354



1,728

Restricted cash

2,092



3,885

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8



8

Other assets, net

36



36

Total assets

$             78,594



$             77,950









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long term debt

$              1,111



$              1,594

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

178



333

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

540



529

Accounts payable

8,973



9,097

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,226



809

Accrued income taxes

97



43

Other accrued taxes

428



461

Deferred membership dues revenue

4,422



3,196

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,042



1,121

Total current liabilities

18,017



17,183









Long term debt, net of current portion

19,663



21,941

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

444



560

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

814



1,199

Asset retirement obligation

100



100









Equity:







Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

39,538



37,093

Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

18



(126)

Total shareholders' equity

39,556



36,967

Total liabilities and equity

$             78,594



$             77,950

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avalon-holdings-corporation-announces-third-quarter-results-301422158.html

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.