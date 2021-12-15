LEAWOOD, Kan. and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avant Law Group and Erickson Kernell IP announced today that the firms will merge, effective Jan. 1, 2022. The new firm will be known as AVEK IP.
The union of two intellectual property boutique firms, AVEK IP will include 13 attorneys, 12 of whom are registered patent attorneys, a patent agent and two patent engineers. The firm's areas of focus will include all aspects of patent, trademark and copyright law, including obtaining and securing intellectual property rights and handling litigation involving those rights.
Growing Stronger for the Future
The members of the two legacy firms said that bringing together their complementary skill sets will create a deeper pool of talent and experience to address the needs of their clients.
"It is a significant expansion of the capabilities and expertise that both firms bring to the merger," said Kent Erickson, a founding partner at Erickson Kernell. "Both firms handle an extensive amount of patent and trademark filing and prosecution work in the United States and internationally. Avant has more experience in challenging and defending the validity of issued patents before the Patent Office, while we have more experience with litigation and a more extensive trademark practice."
Justin Poplin, a co-founder and principal at Avant Law Group, said both legacy firms see significant opportunity for an IP boutique to effectively serve the market by avoiding the overhead and administrative burdens of large general practice law firms. "We will continue to provide tailored patent and trademark services that we believe can be done more efficiently and effectively in a specialized firm, but with the additional talents that each other provides."
In addition to sharing a vision for a focused, nimble law firm, Erickson and Poplin said the lawyers from both firms emphasize firm culture and have a long history of collegiality and friendship.
About the Legacy Firms
Founded in 2003, Erickson Kernell IP is a fixture of the regional intellectual property market, ranked among Best Lawyers in America and U.S. News & World Report's "Best Law Firms" for intellectual property services in Kansas City and with firm lawyers repeatedly recognized by Super Lawyers and IP Stars. The firm draws clients from across the country and internationally with a comprehensive patent, trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation practice. The firm routinely handles intellectual property litigation in federal and state courts throughout the country.
Avant Law Group was formed in 2020 by three prominent Big Law expatriates who wanted to serve clients without large-firm bureaucracy. Avant has managed thousands of patent and trademark prosecution matters in a wide range of technologies and has handled more than 75 inter partes reviews (IPRs) before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, including the first win invalidating a design patent. Avant's attorneys have been repeatedly recognized by Super Lawyers, IP Stars, National Law Journal, and Missouri Lawyers Weekly.
AVEK Firm Facts:
AVEK IP is the combination of two Kansas City intellectual property firms, Avant Law Group and Erickson Kernell IP.
The combined firm will include 13 attorneys, including 12 registered patent attorneys, one patent agent and two technical specialists.
AVEK IP will primarily operate in the legacy firms' locations in Leawood and Overland Park, Kan., with additional offices in Golden, Colo. and Charlotte, N.C.
Media Contact
Kate Leibsle, Firesign Marketing, +1 (913) 908-8778, kll@firesignmarketing.com
SOURCE AVEK IP