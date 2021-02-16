LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Contardo has joined Avante Health Solutions as the President of the Avante Medical Surgical business, based in Louisville, Ky. In this role Mr. Contardo will be responsible for all aspects of the Avante Medical Surgical operating platform and related management activities, as well as for developing and achieving strategic business plans and delivering on Avante's commitment to best in class customer service and satisfaction.
With over 25 years of experience in healthcare, Contardo has previously served as the Executive Vice President of Business Development at Acuity Link, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Cardinal Health, and Vice President of Sales at Haemonetics Corporation. Contardo has a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, and was a Captain in the United States Air Force, Space Command.
Steve Inacker, President and COO of Avante, believes that the newly announced leadership change reflects the continuing investments that Avante is making in talent and strategic priorities that will provide enhanced services and long term benefit to its customers.
"I am excited that we will benefit from Mark's extensive leadership and industry experience in his new role," Inacker said.
Please join the Avante team as we congratulate and welcome Mr. Contardo in his new role with the Avante Health Solutions family of companies.
