CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avante Health Solutions is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract with Vizient, Inc. to offer exam room equipment to its members at contracted pricing. Vizient is the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the nation.
Vizient's diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and nonacute health care providers.
About Avante Health Solutions
