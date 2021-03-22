CHICAGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avante is pleased to announce that Cool Pair Plus will be joining its family of companies. Founded in 1995, Cool Pair Plus sells, services, refurbishes, and repairs MRI cryogenic equipment. The addition of Cool Pair Plus further strengthens Avante's overall reach and capabilities in the diagnostic imaging market.
The Cool Pair Plus team brings a wealth of experience, strong repair capabilities, and quality customer relationships to Avante Diagnostic Imaging. Avante anticipates that Cool Pair Plus will immediately provide accelerated growth within the Avante Diagnostic Imaging platform.
As part of Avante Diagnostic Imaging, Cool Pair Plus will continue to operate in its current facility in Algonquin, Ill., and serve as Avante's dedicated repair and service operation focused on MRI cryogenic equipment. The new partnership creates a stronger MRI service offering to better meet the needs of the collective customer base.
Cool Pair Plus focuses on exchange and repair services for MRI coldheads, compressors, adsorbers, and helium þexlines for all major manufacturers. In addition, Cool Pair Plus also provides on-site MRI magnet service including turnkey installations for these products. Like the other Avante companies, Cool Pair Plus operates from an ISO 13485:2016 certified facility, which is a testament to the company's quality processes and procedures. For more information, please visit http://www.coolpair.com.
Cool Pair Plus is the newest member of Avante Health Solutions:
- Avante Ultrasound
- Avante Medical Surgical
- Avante Rental Services
- Avante Patient Monitoring
- Avante Oncology Services
- Avante Diagnostic Imaging
About Avante Health Solutions
Avante Health Solutions is a single source provider of medical, surgical, diagnostic imaging, and radiation oncology equipment including sales, service, repair, parts, refurbishing, and installation. Avante is making it easier and more affordable for every hospital, clinic, and medical practice to have the very best equipment, supplies, and service.
