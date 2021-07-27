COLUMBUS, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A national network elevating the standard of equine veterinary practice, care, and service, Avanti Equine Veterinary Partners hit a new stride on May 19, 2021. In a strategic and exciting partnership move, the equine veterinary practice network acquired Goldsby, Oklahoma-based Interstate Equine Hospital.
Pledging management and operational support for equine veterinarians across the U.S., Avanti ensures professionals have effective resources to support their objectives — a veterinary medicine platform that benefits administrative teams, clients, patients, and as a result, the equine industry as a whole. Avanti makes this possible through collaborative acquisitions and partnerships with the top equine veterinary practices in the nation. Above all, Avanti advocates for administering the highest quality and innovation in veterinary care and service. This is the organization's mission: cultivating a sweeping team of skilled experts, serving patients and clients alike with integrity, transparency, and excellence.
"The Avanti acquisition team looks for Equine practices that feature progressive veterinary care, excellent but humble client service, and make a positive impact on their community," explains Andrew Clark, DVM, MBA, and CEO of Avanti. "Hitting all those objectives, Interstate Equine Hospital is a tremendous fit in the Avanti network!"
When Dr. Josh Blyden, DVM of Interstate Equine, and his wife, Jessica, took on leadership of the hospital, they set out to provide consistent, trustworthy, and phenomenal support for their horse community. "My wife Jessica and I bought Interstate Equine in 2014, and immediately began implementing our vision of an equine veterinary hospital that focused on both professional excellence and outstanding service. Over the years we've built a team of dedicated staff, and together have grown a successful practice. The tremendous growth and success of Interstate Equine is a testament to our dedication to our clients and patients. It is with great pride that we announce our new partnership with Avanti Equine," affirms Blyden.
Joining Avanti's exemplary network feels like an organic next step for Interstate Equine Hospital, drawing on the values in which their practice first began. After all, "Dr. Blyden and his team continue and expand the Interstate Equine tradition of outstanding veterinary care together with excellent client service," notes Clark. Now, Interstate Equine can gain access to Avanti's network of trained specialists, along with Avanti's facilitation in managing support, human resources, accounting, and marketing.
Blyden believes, "This alliance will ensure the continued growth and development of Interstate Equine and its support of the entire horse community we serve. I speak for the Interstate Equine team when I say we are excited about the future of Interstate Equine Hospital, as we proudly continue the legacy started over 30 years ago by Dr. David McCarroll."
Avanti is passionate about partnering with visionary veterinary practitioners. With a powerful network of support behind them, veterinarians can then optimize the latest technology, equipment, as well as business accommodations, all through Avanti. As Avanti joins forces with Interstate Equine Hospital and their talented team, this network amplifies its long-term potential: an unparalleled capacity to go above and beyond in caring for the equine industry.
