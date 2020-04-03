RADNOR, Pa., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life science and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, and will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 5:00 pm EDT.

To participate by phone, please dial (866) 211-4132 (domestic) or (647) 689-6615 (international) and use the conference code 3889814. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Investors section of our website, www.avantorsciences.com. The earnings press release and slides will also be posted to the website.  A replay of the call will be available on the Investors section of the website under "Events & presentations" through May 13, 2020.

About Avantor 
Avantor® is a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. We operate in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. We set science in motion to create a better world.

Media Contact 
Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
Avantor
908-329-7281
Allison.Hosak@Avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact 
Tommy J. Thomas, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
781-375-8051
Tommy.Thomas@Avantorsciences.com

