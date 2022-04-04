At Avasant's Empowering Beyond Summit, over 250 of the top Fortune 1000 executives will convene at the stunning Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes on May 9th and 10th for an immersive thought leadership experience. Innovation-centric and futuristic, Empowering Beyond is an exclusive platform to progress ideas, examine technology trends, evaluate social impact, and share in a knowledge exchange around sustainable business outcomes.
LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avasant's Empowering Beyond Summit, Quantum Acceleration: Journey to the Imagination Age will explore opportunities and strategies for enterprises to re-invent themselves and align with the new era of immersive digitalization. As business pathways approach uncharted territory, conversations surrounding the pursuit of digital talent, transforming the enterprise operating model, crafting a digital ecosystem of partners, and leadership in an ever-changing world have never been more important.
At Empowering Beyond, over 250 of the top Fortune 1000 executives will convene at the stunning Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes on May 9th and 10th for an immersive thought leadership experience. Innovation-centric and futuristic, Empowering Beyond is an exclusive platform to progress ideas, examine technology trends, evaluate social impact, and share in a knowledge exchange around sustainable business outcomes.
"The pandemic has propelled companies to rapidly shift into the digital age. However, the hyper convergence of technologies and digital business models is heralding a new age of limitless possibilities for every enterprise. Empowering Beyond Summit is a one of its kind experiential event that compels its audience to challenge their status quo and re-imagine their business in a new era of quantum acceleration." – Anupam Govil, Avasant President and Partner
Avasant's power-packed line-up of keynote speakers include:
Avasant CEO and Chairman, Kevin S. Parikh
Kevin founded Avasant in 2006 to empower people, businesses, communities, and countries to leverage technologies to realize their potential and acquire a new level of success. Kevin is a well-known speaker and the best-selling author of Digital Singularity: A Case for Humanity. Kevin's visionary insights inspire business professionals to navigate global landscapes in an ever-changing digital marketplace.
Ring CEO, and Founder Jamie Siminoff
Jamie is the CEO and chief inventor of Ring: the world's first Wi-Fi doorbell. Jamie reimagined the capacity for home safety and revolutionized the security technology industry. In 2018, Amazon acquired Ring which is now part of their Smart Home Division.
Huntington Ingalls Industries EVP and CIO, Bharat Amin
With over 30 years of experience in IT, Bharat brings a wealth of expertise in digital strategic direction with a focus on cyber security capabilities. Bharat proactively partners with industry leaders to leverage business technology and promote innovation and efficiency across the globe.
City of Los Angeles Information Technology Agency CIO, Ted Ross
Appointed in 2015, Ted Ross has over 21 years of private and public sector technology experience, brining transformative digital services to over four million residents. Ted's innovative projects have been featured in Forbes, The Economist, and the Wall Street Journal.
2022 Empowering Beyond Summit Featured Sessions:
- Securing the Digital Frontier: Preparing for the Cyber Wars
- The Future Workplace: Engineering the Office of Tomorrow
- Thriving in an Everchanging World: Leadership Lessons from the Pandemic
- The Power of Data: Unlocking Value through Data Monetization and Hyper-Personalization
- Balancing Profits and Planet: Hyper-Growth with Sustainability
- Powering Up: The Next Trillion Dollar Economy
- The Art of the Possible in The Age of AI
- Enabling Business Agility Through Automation and Digital Operations
- Lessons from a Megacity: Innovating for Customer Centricity and Hyper-Scaling
- Accelerating Digital Transformation Through AI and Hyper Automation
About Empowering Beyond
Avasant's Empowering Beyond Events bring together industry leaders to address hot topic issues that matter most to enterprises. These engaging events offer the incredible opportunity to gain insight into emergent business solutions and hear industry experts sharing firsthand accounts of the challenges and successes that are progressing business forward.
About Avasant
Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible client-based solutions.
