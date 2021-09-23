CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) is proud to announce a preconference workshop on "Value-Based Contracting Today and in the Future" at the 11th AVBCC Summit & Educational Program.
This workshop is a professional development workshop and will answer big questions such as what value-based contracting is, what it is not, and what it will become.
The full-day workshop will feature key influencers and experts who are driving this movement to value:
- Jane Barlow, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Clinical Officer, Real Endpoints
- Kjel Johnson, PharmD, VP, CVS Health
- Michael Kolodziej, MD, Senior Advisor, ADVI Health
- Jeffrey Scott, MD, President & Chief Medical Officer, Integra Connect
- Michael Sherman, MD, MBA, Executive VP & Chief Medical Officer, Point32Health
- Lalan Wilfong, MD, VP, Payer Relations and Practice Transformation, McKesson
The workshop will be held Wednesday, October 13, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm; a networking reception will follow immediately. More details about the workshop are available on the 2021 AVBCC Summit agenda.
The 2021 AVBCC Summit will be the first meaningful oncology ecosystem stakeholder meeting live since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, being held on October 13-15 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City, with a virtual simulcast option for those who cannot join in person. Interested participants have the option to attend the preconference workshop only or to attend the full Summit.
Previously registered attendees may add the workshop by reaching out to info@avbcconline.org with "Add Professional Development Workshop" in the subject line.
About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (http://www.avbcconline.org)
The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) is a 501(c)(6) education organization dedicated to the exchange of knowledge among all stakeholders in the cancer care ecosystem responsible to ensure optimal care and access is delivered to all patients with cancer. The goal of AVBCC is to inform, educate, and foster exchange of current and future state information between all stakeholders: Oncologists and Hematologists, Nurses, Oncology Nurse Navigators, Pathologists and Geneticists, Pharmacists, Practice Administrators, Practice Managers, Patient Advocacy Organizations, Managed Care Organizations, Insurance Companies, Third-Party Payers, Integrated Health Delivery Systems, Cancer Centers of Excellence, Medical Directors, Pharmacy Directors, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Manufacturers, Personalized Medicine Providers, Researchers, and, of course, cancer patients.
About Value-Based Cancer Care (http://www.valuebasedcancer.com)
Value-Based Cancer Care (VBCC) provides a forum for payers, providers, and the entire oncology team to consider the cost–value issues particular to cancer treatments. This unique focus is achieved through news coverage from major hematology/oncology meetings and the cancer literature. It is supplemented with commentaries and perspectives from those involved in evaluating therapies, treating patients, and paying for care. Value-Based Cancer Care is a publication of Engage Healthcare Communications, LLC, a division of The Lynx Group. For more information on this publication, visit valuebasedcancer.com.
About The Lynx Group (http://www.thelynxgroup.com)
The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers.
TLG has broad and deep experience in crafting custom, award winning solutions for life science and biotech companies. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. TLG proudly serves as co-founder and association management company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) and the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC).
