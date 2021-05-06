BURLINGTON, Mass., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avesha, the world's first AI-based technology platform that enables enterprises to build and scale applications faster with the freedom to deploy anywhere, announced the launch of its new Smart Application Cloud Framework at KubeCon Virtual 2021.
"Avesha has assembled an experienced team to take on the challenge of making application infrastructure smarter. It comprises industry experts and a global team of enthusiastic engineers bringing together the best talents to solve these difficult technology problems for distributed applications," said Raj Nair, Founder & CEO, Avesha.
Avesha's vision is to build a revolutionary smart platform that offers connectivity & intelligent workload placements for complex multi-cluster, multi-region & multi cloud application deployments.
Avesha's Smart Application Cloud Framework consists of three products – Application Slice, Smart Application Mesh and Smart Application Load Balancer. The framework segments microservices and offers seamless connectivity, service discovery & intelligent path selection across clusters and clouds. Avesha is currently deploying its products in some customer environments to help them scale efficiently.
"We have been using a cloud native architecture for the past three years to provide us with elastic scaling, increased speed of deployments and AI and Machine Learning for the most intelligent brand placements. We are excited to explore the benefits of utilizing Avesha's Edge Offload solution to further scale our fast-growing business," said Chip Correra, CTO Pixability, the leading provider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube.
Cheng Wu, General Partner, Taiwania Capital and investor in Avesha said, "There is no question that the future is that public clouds and edge will bridge into a seamless end-to-end logical network domain, in which all-encompassing service overlays will be made possible. Avesha's AI driven overlay technology is at the forefront of this vision."
"We see a real need in the marketplace for application developers to leverage the power of a multi-cloud environment without the limitations of tedious non-automated infrastructure. If you want to learn how an autonomous infrastructure can help you, come see us at our Virtual Booth in KubeCon May 4-7," added Bruce Lampert, SVP of Business Development & Partnerships and a Founding Team Member in Avesha.
About Avesha
Avesha makes the infrastructure "autonomous" using AI & Reinforcement Learning (RL), ensuring easy scaleout of multi-cluster & multi-cloud app deployments. Avesha's "Application Slice" technology enables service-to-service communications across clusters and segments microservices based on policies, resulting in higher velocity of feature deployments and lower time to resolution of incidents. Avesha's "Load Balancing Reinvented" framework offers intelligent & dynamic workload placement across any cloud or edge, resulting in better application performance and lower cloud costs.
