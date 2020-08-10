WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveshka announced Dr. Til Jolly will join the company's executive team as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
Dr. Jolly is a board-certified emergency physician with a wide range of experience in the government and private sector. He served as a part-time consultant to Aveshka since 2019 as the Senior Emergency Care Consultant to the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the Department of Health and Human Services and will continue to support these areas.
Previously, Dr. Jolly served in myriad capacities to include CMO of SOC Telemed, Deputy CMO and Associate CMO with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Health Affairs (OHA), and Senior Science Advisor for the National Exercise Division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). He also worked with the National Football League for 11 Super Bowls, advising on stadium security matters. In these roles, he coordinated across multiple areas of expertise including preparedness, digital health and technology, clinical medicine, public health, and risk communications.
As CMO, Dr. Jolly will directly support clients by providing clinical leadership and direction for all public health and healthcare matters. He will be responsible for all clinical content of Aveshka's educational programs and contribute to overall product and services priorities, polices, and initiatives that improve preparedness and response within Aveshka's clients' environments.
"Dr. Jolly will no doubt be a crucial component of Aveshka's important work in public health and emergency management," said Girish Jindia, Aveshka President and CEO. "His vision for Aveshka's services and 'all-hazards' approach is greatly aligned with our goal of continuous improvement and expansion of our capabilities for both current and future customers, while rendering Aveshka as a go-to thought leader in these realms."
"I look forward to working with Aveshka's team and helping its growing customer base accomplish their critical missions," said Dr. Jolly. "The intersection of health with all threats across critical infrastructure has always been apparent, but in today's environment is at the top of every leader's priority list. Digital health and other innovations provide opportunities to approach health threats in new and exciting ways."
