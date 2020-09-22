Two-Tranche Financing Includes Approximately US$ 1.2 Billion of New Funds Over 100 Lenders Participating in the Approximately US$ 1.3 Billion Senior Secured Tranche A Facility: US$ 880 Million of New Funds (US$ 590 Million by New Institutional Lenders and US$ 290 Million from Holders of Majority of Avianca's 2023 Senior Secured Notes) and Approximately US$ 408 Million of Rollups and Purchase Consideration US$ 240 Million of the Tranche A New Funds structured as a Backstop to Allow for the Eventual Participation of One or More Governments Existing Lenders and New Investors Provide US$ 722 Million for the Subordinated Secured Tranche B Facility (Inclusive of US$ 386 Million of Rollup Loans)