NORFOLK, Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) offered its 5th annual FLY Norfolk Jet Camp this summer. Sixteen middle school students from Azalea Garden Middle School and Norview Middle School were engaged in hands-on STEM activities to provide exposure to aviation careers. Through multiple projects, students learned about the four principles of flight, space exploration, drones, how weather impacts aviation, and more. Guest speakers engaged with students and discussed a variety of careers in the ever-growing aviation industry.
Student projects included fabricating metal clipboards and picture frames, engineering water bottle rockets, space landing rovers, designing and building airplanes, practicing drone operation and radial engine startup. Additionally, they explored airplane cockpits and flight simulations, and participated in engine tear down and rebuilding activities.
Carey "CJ" Scott, the Deputy Principal Investigator for the Scientifically Calibrated In-Flight Imagery Team (https://scifli.larc.nasa.gov/) at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA guided students as they designed and built landers. Creighton Holt, former Naval Air Force Commander, and current sales manager for C5ISR (command, control, computers, communications, cyber-defense (C5), intelligent, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR)) at https://www.adsinc.com, introduced students to drone piloting and emphasized the importance of believing in oneself.
Says Ashley Oden, Campus Executive Director, "It has been so much fun watching these young people explore aviation. They've had the opportunity to fly drones, work with NASA, tear apart aircraft engines, build bottle rockets, and so much more. It's our hope that they've learned a thing or two, but more importantly, that they leave with a ton of great memories. It's always been important to AIM to invest our time, energy, and money into the next generation and these kids made it so worth it. They are incredible and undoubtedly will do great things."
On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:30 am, AIM will host a graduation ceremony for the FLY Norfolk Jet Camp participants and their parents. Following the presentation of awards, campers will participate in a drone obstacle course in the school's gym. Ben Clark, Associate Director of Academic Affairs, says, "We hope to grow this camp again next summer, and we're looking into a Christmas and Spring Break camp." Those interested in enrolling their children for next year can contact Mr. Clark at bclark@aviationmaintenance.edu.
###
About Aviation Institute of Maintenance
Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is a network of aviation maintenance schools with campuses coast-to-coast in the United States and headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va. AIM students are trained to meet the increasing global demand of commercial, cargo, corporate and private aviation employers. AIM graduates are eligible to take the Federal Aviation Administration exams necessary to obtain their mechanic's certificate with ratings in both Airframe and Powerplant. AIM's campuses are in the following major metro areas: Atlanta, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Kansas City, San Francisco Bay, Orlando, and Norfolk. Learn more at http://www.AviationMaintenance.edu or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AIM.edu.
Media Contact
Nicole Gleaton, Aviation Institute of Maintenance, 7574565065, ngleaton@centura.edu
Ben Clark, Aviation Institute of Maintenance, 7574565065, bclark@aviationmaintenance.edu
SOURCE Aviation Institute of Maintenance