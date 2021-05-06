MINNEAPOLIS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AviationManuals (http://www.aviationmanuals.com), the leading provider of manual development services and Safety Management System (SMS) software, announced that it selected The Aviation Agency as its agency of record for advertising and media. The Aviation Agency will develop and deploy an integrated advertising, media, communications, and public relations strategy to help build greater awareness of AviationManuals operations manuals, software solutions and expertise in aviation safety.
"We are strong advocates for aviation safety for business aviation flight departments, FBOs and commercial drone operators around the globe," said Mark Baier, CEO of AviationManuals. "The Aviation Agency's broad experience and deep relationships across the aviation industry is what got our attention and they have delivered since day one. They have already generated visibility for us with creative storytelling and insightful strategies. We look forward to increasing our awareness and market momentum through this partnership."
"All of us at The Aviation Agency are excited to be named AviationManual's agency of record," said Bryan Del Monte, President of The Aviation Agency. "We know that they are as eager as we are to work in partnership to bring their company to new heights by leveraging their knowledge and perspectives to help foster future growth. This is a leading company that serves an important mission in the market, and we're honored they chose us as their partner."
About AviationManuals: Founded in 1996 AviationManuals' philosophy is to make operations manuals and Safety Management Systems (SMS) accessible to every business aviation flight department, FBO and commercial drone operation. Headquartered in the Washington DC metro area, they support over 4,500 operators worldwide, and are the leading provider of manual development services and Safety Management System (SMS) software for business aviation flight departments, aircraft management companies, and independent owner / operators around the globe.
About The Aviation Agency: The Aviation Agency is a full-service advertising agency that blends flight, culture, and marketing expertise, to deliver powerful integrated solutions that move our clients' business. Founded in 2018, The Aviation Agency works with companies across the aviation industry including aerospace, avionics, maintenance and repair, OEM, aftermarket products, and defense markets.
