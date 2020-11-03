- GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.02 compared to $0.30 in the prior year quarter; current year quarter includes $0.44 of special items primarily associated with acquisition-related costs and an adjustment to environmental reserves - Adjusted EPS of $0.54, excluding step up depreciation and amortization related to the Clariant Masterbatch acquisition, exceeded September projection of $0.51 on better than expected sales and margins in all segments and regions - Adjusted EPS of $0.46, including step-up depreciation and amortization, exceeded September projection of $0.43 and prior year of $0.44 - Specialty Engineered Materials achieved record third quarter operating income of $24.7 million, a 27% increase over the prior year - Published comprehensive new Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's most recent contributions in sustainability and its 2030 Sustainability Goals