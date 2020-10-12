Avient_Logo.jpg
By Avient Corporation

CLEVELAND, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its third quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The company will then host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Teleconference: 

November 3, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

 

Dial-in number:  

Domestic: 1-844-835-7433


International: 1-914-495-8589

 

Conference ID:       

1743847

 

Broadcast live:  

www.avient.com/investors



 

Replay:        

The replay will be available for one week, beginning at


11:00 a.m. ET, November 3, 2020

 

Dial-in number:   

Domestic: 1-855-859-2056


International: 1-404-537-3406

 

Conference ID:        

1743847

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2020 pro forma revenues of $3.7 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 9,100 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care® and a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.  For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.