, which designs and implements marketing and commerce solutions, today announced its acquisition of
, an eCommerce consultancy headquartered in Chicago. ObjectWave, a leader in digital commerce strategy and development, augments Avionos' already strong position as a commerce and digital experience solution provider with partners like Adobe and Salesforce for enterprise B2B and consumer-focused companies.
U.S. eCommerce grew 44% in 2020, while B2B eCommerce sales reached $2.19 trillion. The pandemic accelerated organizations' need to embrace comprehensive digital transformation and underscored the importance of eCommerce capabilities. With the addition of ObjectWave's commerce talent and deep expertise, Avionos is uniquely positioned to capture market share and drive digital results for organizations that seek to innovate their online experiences in response to ever-growing customer demand.
Avionos began its international expansion in early 2020 with the launch of its Bogota, Colombia location. The ObjectWave acquisition doubles down on Avionos' dedication to continuing to build out its global resources to support its clients' evolving, 24x7 digital needs with locations in the U.S., Europe and South America. This growth success was recently recognized for the second year with Avionos' #108 rank on the Inc. 5000 Midwest list and its inclusion in the nation-wide Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list.
"I couldn't be more excited about what this acquisition means for the next stage of our emergence as a market leading digital solutions provider" said Scott Webb, CEO of Avionos. "We've built Avionos with a relentless focus on profitable growth by delivering digital solutions that drive customer value. The addition of ObjectWave's team, with their years of eCommerce expertise, and the value of our combined client list, positions us to accelerate that growth by capitalizing on incredible demand for digital commerce and marketing now and in the years ahead."
Complementing Avionos' list of Fortune 500 clients across retail, chemical and manufacturing, transportation, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, and financial services, ObjectWave also brings with it a well-rounded roster of results for clients including Kurt Geiger, School Health, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Hanes and more.
"We worked hard at ObjectWave to build digital commerce capabilities that rival any across the world. That expertise, combined with Avionos' industry-leading digital experience and marketing capabilities will be incredibly powerful for our clients and their customers," said Sam Cinquegrani, founder and CEO of ObjectWave."Together, we're offering the market an answer to their biggest challenge: a great commerce experience that drives revenue."
About Avionos
Avionos designs and implements digital commerce and marketing solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes for clients like Kellogg's, JLL and Brunswick. Our iterative approach quickly unlocks new revenue, transforms customer experiences and drives customer engagement. We're ranked on the 2019 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, Crain's 2018, 2019, and 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago lists, included on Comparably's 2018 Best Company Culture List and certified as a Great Place to Work. Learn more at http://www.avionos.com.
About ObjectWave
ObjectWave is a full-service digital commerce solutions provider focused on our customer's customer. We have been changing the face of ecommerce since 1990, focusing on everything from digital strategy, branding and front-end design, to building enterprise ecommerce solutions and maintaining them over time. ObjectWave's commitment to their customers and rigorous processes have resulted in a 100% success rate. ObjectWave has offices in Chicago, San Diego, Tampico, Mexico, and Kiev, Ukraine. Learn more at http://www.objectwave.com.
