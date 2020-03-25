WARREN, R.I., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) today announced that it has opened a sales office in Dubai to support continued customer growth around the world. This new office will primarily help support Authorized AVTECH Resellers with end-user sales and marks the second international AVTECH facility launched since 2018.
Now in its 32nd year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 186 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to one of the world's largest retailers, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, every branch of the U.S. military, and many state and local governments.
Room Alert sales outside of North America are primarily handled by Authorized AVTECH Resellers who are experienced in making recommendations specific to industries located in their region. By working with local resellers, Room Alert users are able to engage with valued partners in their own time zone that can assist based on their knowledge of local environmental concerns. The new sales office in Dubai will primarily work with internationally based resellers to help support Room Alert installations, as well as to help further Room Alert education with resellers and end users alike.
"Our international market for Room Alert has been growing exponentially," said AVTECH President & COO Richard Grundy. "After we opened our international distribution facility in Ireland in 2018 to improve shipping times and reduce import costs, our resellers began to sell on a level we had never experienced before. We recognized that supporting our valued resellers by having AVTECH employees located closer geographically would improve response time based on time zone differences. After speaking with some of our resellers at recent international trade shows, we knew that our plans to open an international sales office would be met with immediate success. We are thrilled to be able to better support our Authorized AVTECH Resellers and Room Alert partners around the world through our new office in Dubai."
In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their data centers, server rooms, and facilities that can cause unexpected downtime.
About AVTECH
AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI. AVTECH's Room Alert monitors, sensors and software are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood/water leakage, smoke/fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 185 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the U.S. military. Room Alert is "Environment Monitoring Made Easy… Don't Wait Until It's Too Late!"
