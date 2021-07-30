VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is pleased to announce that it has received Exchange approval and has issued 1,121,270 payment shares in settlement of C$81,250.27 in drilling services pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Geodrill Limited (TSX: GEO), (" Geodrill") as announced April 12, 2021.

Pursuant to the MoU's , US$1 million drilling for equity program, Awalé has the option to pay Geodrill for its services in cash or a combination of cash and/or shares of the Company pursuant to VWAP and Exchange policy governing market discounts.

The shares are subject to a hold period trading restriction which expires December 1, 2021.

