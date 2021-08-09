HOBOKEN, N.J., August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International HEOR and real-world evidence (RWE) research organization Genesis Research has announced the appointment of leading financial professional Kelly Mulvey as its new Chief Financial Officer.
Building on recent successes, including the acquisitions of UK-based SIRIUS Market Access and advanced AI platform EVID Science, Kelly's arrival follows the appointments of Jennifer Lopez-Reed to the company's Board of Directors and Julie Munakata as its Chief Operating Officer.
Kelly Mulvey's 25 years of international executive and divisional management, global investor and corporate strategy expertise began at Merrill Lynch and has included leadership roles at SABMiller plc and award-winning digital agency Wpromote. Her most recent post of Chief Financial Officer was at a large private equity-owned environmental services firm, and her role at Genesis Research will be her third B2B executive management position.
In 2017, Kelly was awarded the title of Chief Financial Officer of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal.
Frank A. Corvino, Co-founder and CEO of Genesis Research, said: "Kelly's broad-based perspective and functional expertise in both corporate and entrepreneurial environments will help us as we continue to expand our team to meet client demand. Her experience in scaling fast-growing businesses will prove invaluable as we push towards our ambitious strategic objectives; while her work experience in London, Los Angeles and the New York Metropolitan area lends itself perfectly to our expanding international footprint."
An established leader in evidence strategy, development, and communication, Genesis Research also supports life sciences clients with meta research, modelling, RWE, data analytics, scientific writings, strategic and tactical HEOR, customized AI platforms, interactive dashboards, and market access strategy.
Kelly said: "I look forward to working with Frank and the team to further integrate the company, utilize technology, and optimize processes to realize revenue and efficiency gains. Genesis Research is uniquely positioned in the marketplace, and we expect to drive operating leverage as we continue our rapid growth."
For further information, please contact Richard Chumbley at rchumbley@genesisrg.com
About Genesis Research:
Genesis Research is an international health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and real-world evidence (RWE) research organization that supports the life sciences industry. As a leader in evidence strategy, development and communication, the company also supports pharmaceutical and biotech clients with meta research, economic modelling, data analytics, scientific writings, outcomes simulation, strategic and tactical HEOR, market access strategy and evidence life cycle management.
Genesis Research has a unique level of expertise in creating technological solutions. These include a patented EVID AI platform - the largest, most comprehensive, AI-powered database of literature-based results in the world - and interactive data dashboards and portals, which employ advanced data visualization techniques to extrapolate value from complex technical data into communicable insights.
A Rallyday Partners portfolio company (Rallydaypartners.com), Genesis Research has offices in Hoboken, USA and Newcastle, UK.
