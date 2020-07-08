Award Winning Nosotros Tequila and p3rceive Team Up to Support Rapid Expansion

CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nosotros Tequila, winner of the Best Tequila and a Double-Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2017, has partnered with p3rceive to support its rapid expansion. p3rceive, a Chicago based financial software company, is the first to bring to market a simulation-based, cloud software application that generates reliable probabilities of future sales and the optimal resource allocations to achieve those goals.
"With our rapid expansion outside of CA into the NY and Nevada markets, as well as into the retail operators Albertsons, Gelsons and Bristol Farms, we need to maximize how we use the extensive data now available to us," says Nosotros CEO and founder, Carlos Soto. "p3rceive essentially provides us with an audit of our sales processes."
Nosotros Tequila is a blend of two different agave regions: the highlands and lowlands, which gives it a sweet introduction and earthy finish. The product is small-batch, sustainable, all-natural, gluten-free, additive-free, artisan distilled, and 100% de agave.
"During this COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to tighten up one's marketing sales and distribution process and fully understand how to maximize productivity," says founding Partner Michael Arbanas. "p3rceive not only tells us how much we can sell, but how to allocate our resources to achieve our goals."
"Companies are often unable to see the interdependencies of their resources and how a specific change will impact their sales process," says p3rceive CEO, Kurt Johnson. "Nor can they afford to live through multiple sales cycles only to realize the need for recalibration. p3rceive was designed for companies of all sizes to remedy this problem affecting so many companies."
About Nosotros Tequila:
Nosotros Tequila was founded in 2016 by Carlos Soto and Michael Arbanas and currently produces tequila blanco, tequila reposado, and a unique, soon-to-launch mezcal ensemble.
Nosotros Blanco won Best Tequila and a Double-Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2017, a few months after entering the market, and Nosotros Reposado won a Gold medal in the same spirits competition in 2019. Nosotros is currently sold in over 500 bars, restaurants, and retailers in California, and recently entered the New York and Nevada markets.
About p3rceive:
p3reive is a leader in sales simulation SAAS software, providing a proprietary AI & Machine Learning platform that utilizes client's existing data and throughput scenario modelling, to optimize sales and growth solutions by providing deep insight into an enterprise's sales ecosystem. p3rceive is an 11.2 Ventures company, a venture builder studio that takes market driven technology ideas from the napkin to post revenue through a rigorous six-stage creation process.
Media Contact:
Maca Navas
312-576-7833
243153@email4pr.com