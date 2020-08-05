ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier mortgage broker, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) (https://www.atlantichm.com) announced Reed Bell has joined the company's Alpharetta, Georgia branch as a Senior Loan Officer.
Reed Bell has over 20 years of combined banking experience in Retail and Commercial. He spent fourteen years at BB&T and served in several different roles where he was fortunate enough to be invited to enroll in banking school at Wake Forest University. It was an intense twenty 7-month program that covered every aspect of the banking industry.
"I realized helping families achieve home ownership was the most rewarding. Also, I enjoy helping them improve their overall financial situation by refinancing their home," said Reed Bell.
Sterling recognizes the top producing employees in the bank. During his tenure with BB&T, Bell won the Sterling award twice.
"We are extremely fortunate to have a Reed join the team here at Atlantic Home Mortgage. Reed loves his job and the Milton community, and has built a lot of strong relationships over his 20+ year career in finance," said Tony Davis, Founder of Atlantic Home Mortgage.
About Atlantic Home Mortgage
Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients. The approach seems be working. In the past two years, AHM has funded over $180 million in new mortgage loans and experienced 650% revenue growth from 2018 to 2019.
For more information, visit https://www.atlantichm.com
