WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awesome Motive, a fast-growing software company that helps small businesses grow and compete with the big guys, today announced their acquisition of Sandhills Development WordPress plugins including the popular eCommerce software Easy Digital Downloads, WP Simple Pay, AffiliateWP, Sugar Calendar, and more.
This acquisition further expands Awesome Motive user base which already exceeds over 17 million website owners.
"We are excited to welcome Easy Digital Downloads, AffiliateWP, WP Simple Pay, and other Sandhills Development products to the Awesome Motive family," said Syed Balkhi, CEO of Awesome Motive. "This acquisition supports our mission of empowering people to succeed by giving them new ways to generate revenue from their online presence. It also demonstrates our commitment to be a leader in the WordPress space and to continue delivering innovative solutions for small business owners, designers, and developers".
Many Awesome Motive brands including OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, WP Mail SMTP, Smash Balloon, and others use Easy Digital Downloads to sell and manage their software subscriptions.
Awesome Motive is excited to be working together with the Sandhills Development team, which has a proven track record of creating powerful WordPress eCommerce plugins along with offering top-tier customer support.
"Ensuring the health and well-being of both the team and the community was our top priority. I'm excited about this new chapter, knowing that our products are in good hands under the continued leadership of the Sandhills Development team, with support of the team at Awesome Motive. I know they're going to do some amazing things," said Pippin Williamson, CEO of Sandhills Development.
Visit Easy Digital Downloads to learn more.
About Awesome Motive
Awesome Motive is a leading software and media company building solutions for small businesses. Collectively, their software powers over 17 million websites and includes many of the well-known website tools such as OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, All in One SEO, PushEngage, WP Mail SMTP, SeedProd, Smash Balloon, and more. Awesome Motive has assembled a world-class team of industry experts (100% remote in over 30 countries) that provide unparalleled service and products to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys.
About Sandhills Development
Sandhills Development is the holding company behind Easy Digital Downloads, AffiliateWP, WP Simple Pay, Sugar Calendar, and a suite of other WordPress plugins focused on expanding digital commerce.
