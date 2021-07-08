WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Awesome Motive, the company that helps small businesses grow and compete with the big guys, announced today that it has acquired SearchWP.
SearchWP is a leading WordPress search plugin used by over 30,000 website owners to deliver a highly-customized on-site search experience.
Awesome Motive is the company behind leading software like OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, WP Mail SMTP, All in One SEO, and more. Collectively their software powers over 17 million websites.
Publishers and store owners can use SearchWP to deliver fast and relevant search experiences on their website to improve content discoverability, reduce website abandonment and increase overall eCommerce sales.
"Most on-site search solutions are overpriced and out of reach for small businesses. When I first discovered SearchWP in 2013, I immediately shared it with our users because it was easy, powerful, and affordable for small businesses," said Syed Balkhi, founder and CEO of Awesome Motive. "After 8 long years, we're really excited to finally welcome SearchWP to our AM family."
Both Awesome Motive and SearchWP share a similar commitment to helping customers succeed online by delivering better digital experiences.
"With Awesome Motive's vast resources and deep understanding of the WordPress industry, I know that SearchWP will become even more powerful and easier to use for small businesses," said Jon Christopher, founder of SearchWP.
In the coming months, SearchWP will build deeper integration with other Awesome Motive products as well as popular platforms like WooCommerce, MemberPress, and more.
About SearchWP:
SearchWP is an advanced WordPress search plugin that helps website owners improve their website search. Over 30,000 websites use SearchWP to deliver better search experience and grow their sales.
Learn more at SearchWP.com
Media Contact
Allison Hott, Awesome Motive, Inc., +1 (561) 408-1057, ahott@awesomemotive.com
SOURCE Awesome Motive, Inc.