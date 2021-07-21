NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday August 10, 2021, at 5:00PM ET following the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 390-0605 with conference ID: 22159427. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of AWH website at https://awholdings.com/investors and will be archived for replay.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

 

DATE:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

TIME:

5:00 PM Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click to Access

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1 (888) 390-0605

CONFERENCE ID:

22159427

REPLAY:

(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541







Replay Code: 159427 #







Available until 12:00AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets and partners in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awh-to-hold-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-tuesday-august-10-2021-301338873.html

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

