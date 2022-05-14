The American Welding Society is pleased to announce the Welding Summit, taking place August 25-26, 2022, in The Woodlands, Texas. The Welding Summit comprises two days of presentations, demonstrations, and exhibits where the industry comes together to discuss, dissect, and educate on key issues affecting the welding industry.
The week kicks off with the Pre & Post Heat Treatment seminar on Wednesday, August 24. It will feature interactive presentations on applying new methods and workforce sourcing to projects to alleviate costs and scheduling issues associated with Post Weld Heat Treatment. The following day, The Welding Summit begins and will feature two distinctive tracks: emerging trends in welding and attracting and retaining talent in the workforce.
"The Welding Summit is intended to bring the best and highest quality of information and welding professionals together for a series of interactive presentations on how to add more value to welding operations and the best way to execute successful welding plans into projects," said Gary W. Konarska II, Executive Director & CEO. "We believe you should have a seminar experience that provides quality information that results in your ability to put some of the information presented into your operations immediately."
To preview the event, Joe Young and Steve Snyder, experts in the industry, will host a complimentary webinar on June 15, 2022, at 1 PM EST. Attendees will learn actionable tips they can implement immediately into their practices. Additionally, the AWS Careers in Welding Trailer will be present at the Welding Summit and available for attendees and local high school groups.
For more information about the AWS Welding Summit and accompanying events, please visit aws.org/weldingsummit.
