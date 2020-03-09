HIGH POINT, N.C., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will exhibit its innovative industrial liquid and powder coatings and services at North America's largest construction trade show, CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 10 – 14 at Booth #B91319.
Axalta will showcase its wide range of products for the Agriculture and Construction Equipment (ACE) industries, including electrocoat, dip, spray and powder coatings. Axalta's will also showcase its innovative technologies such as color matching tools, application technologies and business management systems available to its customers, which help to improve efficiency and productivity, therefore increasing their bottom line. Product lines such as Tufcote®, deliver outstanding corrosion protection, excellent weathering, flexibility and color retention. Axalta's AquaEC™ products offer lead-free and tin-free options, low volatile organic compound (VOC) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPS)-free systems and benefits such as low-temperature bake capability and weather durability. Axalta's environmentally-friendly Alesta® Powder Coatings deliver superior coverage with high temperature resistance, anti-graffiti and virtually no VOCs or hazardous waste.
"Our innovative liquid and powder coatings are used on a wide variety of industrial products, from tractors to toolkits and everything in between," said Bill Sante, Axalta's Global Director - ACE Coating Solutions. "With more than 2,000 exhibitors showcasing their products and services in over 2.5 million square feet of space, CONEXPO-CON/AGG is unquestionably the best place to broadcast our Industrial Liquid and Powder Coatings for the ACE industry."
About Axalta
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
