CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axcelinno, a leading technology consulting firm and a reseller of cloud, middleware, and DevOps technologies, announced it has achieved GitLab Certified Professional Services Partner (PSP) status in the GitLab Channel Services Program. Customers use GitLab's unified DevOps platform to streamline software development complexity, increase productivity, and accelerate time to market. As a GitLab Certified PSP, GitLab recognizes Axcelinno's expertise and proven success in building on GitLab's platform to transform the DevOps lifecycle.
Axcelinno educates, enables, and mentors DevOps and DevSecOps teams worldwide with their strategy alongside GitLab implementation and migration. It is important for Axcelinno to have their team earn accreditation in order to provide GitLab technical expertise for their customers. In addition to earning certification as a GitLab Certified PSP, Axcelinno's team has achieved competencies in GitLab Technical Core and Solutions Architect Core accreditations.
"The Gitlab partnership strengthens our end-to-end DevOps services to accelerate our customers' move towards automation, says Farhan Hussain, General Manager and CEO at Axcelinno. As the demand for collaboration tools and DevOps expertise has increased exponentially, Axcelinno is continuing to make significant investments through our strategic partnerships to accelerate customer adoption of tools, methodologies, best practices and results."
"To be competitive in the market today, companies need to transform and streamline how they develop, manage, and secure software," said Michelle Hodges, vice president of global channels at GitLab. "The GitLab Channel Services Program arms a growing community of partners like Axcelinno to extend the power of GitLab's DevOps platform and provide the cornerstone of a successful and efficient DevSecOps strategy for customers. Together with Axcelinno, we are fundamentally changing the way development, security and ops teams collaborate and build software and are helping organizations accelerate their software development processes and improve automation."
