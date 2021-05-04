Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)

BEVERLY, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights for the first quarter are as follows:

  • The Company reported first quarter revenue of $132.8 million, compared to $122.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Operating profit for the quarter was $20.3 million, compared to $14.1 million for the fourth quarter.
  • Net income for the quarter was $16.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the fourth quarter.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 42.5%, compared to 43.4% in the fourth quarter.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $207.5 million on March 31, 2021, compared to $204.2 million on December 31, 2020.
  • Shipped the first Purion H200™ SiC tool, enabling Axcelis to provide power device customers with a full suite of Purion products to support all of their ion implant needs.
  • Closed the evaluation of a Purion VXE™ and shipped a Purion XEmax™ evaluation to a second customer for use in advanced image sensor development.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis delivered strong first quarter financial performance, driven by the growing demand for our Purion™ products and strength across a number of markets. Given market trends and the traction of our Purion base products and product line extensions, Axcelis is on track to exceed $550 million in revenue for the full year 2021, achieving this goal a full year ahead of schedule."

Business Outlook

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2021, Axcelis expects revenues ranging from $135 to $140 million. Gross margin in the second quarter is expected to be approximately 41.5%. Second quarter operating profit is forecasted to be in the range of $19-21 million with earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.43-0.47.

First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the first quarter on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Audience Passcode: 7664896. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations:

Doug Lawson

978.787.9552

Editorial/Media:

Maureen Hart

978.787.4266

 

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended







March 31,







2021



2020



Revenue:















Product



$

126,609



$

112,133



Services





6,167





6,858



Total revenue





132,776





118,991



Cost of revenue:















Product





70,334





67,172



Services





6,007





6,270



Total cost of revenue





76,341





73,442



Gross profit





56,435





45,549



Operating expenses:















Research and development





15,685





14,606



Sales and marketing





10,387





8,204



General and administrative





10,013





9,036



Total operating expenses





36,085





31,846



Income from operations





20,350





13,703



Other (expense) income:















Interest income





33





482



Interest expense





(1,029)





(1,303)



Other, net





(1,153)





(620)



Total other expense





(2,149)





(1,441)



Income before income taxes





18,201





12,262



Income tax provision





1,721





1,041



Net income



$

16,480



$

11,221



Net income per share:















Basic



$

0.49



$

0.34



Diluted



$

0.48



$

0.33



Shares used in computing net income per share:















Basic weighted average common shares





33,715





32,872



Diluted weighted average common shares





34,643





34,057



 

 

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)







March 31,



December 31,







2021



2020



ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



$

206,766



$

203,479



Accounts receivable, net





75,932





86,865



Inventories, net





174,381





161,076



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





22,513





19,371



Total current assets





479,592





470,791



Property, plant and equipment, net





30,459





29,840



Operating lease assets





4,213





4,542



Finance lease assets, net





20,216





20,544



Long-term restricted cash





753





753



Deferred income taxes





54,936





57,851



Other assets





39,123





40,303



Total assets



$

629,292



$

624,624



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable



$

40,476



$

24,013



Accrued compensation





8,573





24,562



Warranty





4,181





4,280



Income taxes





648





654



Deferred revenue





20,417





21,221



Current portion of finance lease obligation





809





756



Other current liabilities





8,774





8,945



Total current liabilities





83,878





84,431



Long-term finance lease obligation





47,167





47,393



Long-term deferred revenue





1,725





1,837



Other long-term liabilities





8,862





9,361



Total liabilities





141,632





143,022



















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,679 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021; 33,633 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020





34





34



Additional paid-in capital





567,199





570,102



Accumulated deficit





(81,656)





(91,969)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





2,083





3,435



Total stockholders' equity





487,660





481,602



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

629,292



$

624,624



















 

 

