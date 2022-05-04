Axcelis (PRNewsfoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.)

Demand Drives Record Bookings and Backlog, Company Expects to Exceed Revenue of $850 Million in 2022

BEVERLY, Mass., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the first quarter 2022.

Highlights for the first quarter are as follows:

  • The Company reported first quarter revenue of $203.6 million, compared to $205.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Operating profit for the quarter was $48.9 million, compared to $46.6 million for the fourth quarter.
  • Net income for the quarter was $41.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to $35.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 44.1%, compared to 43.5% in the fourth quarter.
  • Record systems backlog of $625.1 million and bookings of $315.5 million.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $297.9 million on March 31, 2022, compared to $295.7 million on December 31, 2021. This is net of $20.0 million of repurchased shares in the quarter from a newly authorized $100 million share repurchase program.
President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "As a result of significant demand and our strong execution, Axcelis delivered exceptional first quarter financial performance well above our guidance. The industry is in the strongest cycle ever seen and continues to be driven by 5G, big data and the electrification of the automotive industry. We have record bookings and backlog and the Purion product family continues to gain share, especially in the high growth power market."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Brewer said, "It is an exciting time for Axcelis with solid growth in the industry and solid customer demand for our products. The Company is on track to exceed $850 million in revenue one year ahead of previous expectations, despite a challenging supply chain and logistics environment. These challenges will impact gross margins in the near term, but we continue to make solid progress on margin improvement initiatives."

Business Outlook

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, Axcelis expects revenues of $205-215 million. Gross margin in the second quarter is expected to be approximately 41%. Second quarter operating profit is forecast to be approximately $41 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $1.00. The Company also expects to achieve revenue of greater than $850 million in 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)























Three months ended







March 31,







2022



2021



Revenue:















     Product



$

196,531



$

126,609



     Services





7,064





6,167



          Total revenue





203,595





132,776



Cost of revenue:















     Product





107,642





70,334



     Services





6,187





6,007



          Total cost of revenue





113,829





76,341



Gross profit





89,766





56,435



Operating expenses:















     Research and development





16,973





15,685



     Sales and marketing





11,291





10,387



     General and administrative





12,579





10,013



          Total operating expenses





40,843





36,085



Income from operations





48,923





20,350



Other (expense) income:















     Interest income





95





33



     Interest expense





(1,518)





(1,029)



     Other, net





(1,617)





(1,153)



          Total other expense





(3,040)





(2,149)



Income before income taxes





45,883





18,201



Income tax provision





4,269





1,721



Net income



$

41,614



$

16,480



Net income per share:















     Basic



$

1.25



$

0.49



     Diluted



$

1.22



$

0.48



Shares used in computing net income per share:















     Basic weighted average common shares





33,245





33,715



     Diluted weighted average common shares





33,974





34,643



 

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)























March 31,



December 31,







2022



2021



ASSETS















Current assets:















     Cash and cash equivalents



$

297,141



$

294,923



     Accounts receivable, net





118,987





104,410



     Inventories, net





203,838





194,984



     Prepaid expenses and other current assets





28,740





24,929



          Total current assets





648,706





619,246



Property, plant and equipment, net





35,500





34,972



Operating lease assets





9,403





9,242



Finance lease assets, net





18,914





19,238



Long-term restricted cash





755





757



Deferred income taxes





36,226





35,454



Other assets





32,692





34,331



          Total assets



$

782,196



$

753,240



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















     Accounts payable



$

50,759



$

38,025



     Accrued compensation





10,538





30,732



     Warranty





7,203





6,424



     Income taxes





1,734





887



     Deferred revenue





60,477





60,454



     Current portion of finance lease obligation





1,039





979



     Other current liabilities





15,747





12,639



          Total current liabilities





147,497





150,140



Long-term finance lease obligation





46,128





46,415



Long-term deferred revenue





14,363





7,982



Other long-term liabilities





14,935





9,744



          Total liabilities





222,923





214,281



















Stockholders' equity:















     Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,064 shares issued and

     outstanding at March 31, 2022; 33,240 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021





33





33



     Additional paid-in capital





554,633





559,883



     Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)





4,019





(22,722)



     Accumulated other comprehensive income





588





1,765



          Total stockholders' equity





559,273





538,959



          Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

782,196



$

753,240



















 

