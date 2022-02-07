Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights include:

  • Record full year revenue, operating profit and gross margin since becoming an independent public company in 2001, enabling the Company to surpass its $650M revenue model two years ahead of plan.
  • Continued strong growth of the Purion Power Series™ product line, which accounted for 29% of our 2021 systems revenue.
  • Closure of four Purion evaluation units in the fourth quarter and a total of six for the full year, which strengthens our position across all market segments.
  • Expanded manufacturing capacity with the opening of the new Axcelis Asia Operations Center in Korea.
AXCELIS ANNOUNCES Q4 FY21 FINANCIAL RESULTS, Company Reports Record Full Year Revenue, Gross Margin and Operating Profit

For the full year 2021, the Company reported revenue of $662.4 million, compared with $474.6 million for the full year 2020, an increase of 40% and a Company record. Systems revenue for the year was $454.6 million, compared to $293.6 million in 2020, an increase of 55%, also a Company record. Operating profit was $127.3 million in 2021, compared to $58.0 million in 2020, an almost 120% increase and a Company record. Net income for the year was $98.7 million with diluted earnings per share of $2.88, compared to net income of $50.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.46 in 2020, resulting in a 97% year over year increase. Gross margin for the year was 43.2%, a Company record, compared to 41.8% in 2020.

The Company reported fourth quarter revenue of $205.7 million, above guidance, compared to $176.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. Operating profit for the quarter was $46.6 million, above guidance, compared to $36.4 million for the third quarter. Net income for the quarter was $35.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, above guidance, compared to $27.5 million in the third quarter, or $0.81 per diluted share. Gross margin for the quarter was 43.5%, above guidance, compared to 43.3% in the third quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $295.7 million on December 31, 2021, a Company record, compared to $271.8 million on September 30, 2021. This is net of $12.5 million of stock buybacks in the quarter.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "2021 was an outstanding year for Axcelis. We delivered the highest annual revenue since we became an independent public company, and we surpassed our $650M revenue model two years ahead of plan. It is an exciting time with unprecedented growth in the industry and robust customer demand for our products in all market segments and geographies. As a result of the strength of demand in this environment, we expect to achieve a quarterly revenue run rate supporting our $850 million revenue model this year."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Brewer said, "Axcelis' fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial performance was exceptional thanks to the continued outstanding work of our employees and supply chain partners. For the full year 2021, operating profit increased almost 120% on a 40% increase in revenue, highlighting the significant leverage in our business model."

Business Outlook

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $193 million. Gross margin in the first quarter is expected to be approximately 43%. First quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $41 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.92.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Audience Passcode: 3608769. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations:

Doug Lawson

978.787.9552

Editorial/Media:

Maureen Hart

978.787.4266

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



































Three months ended 



Twelve months ended









December 31,



December 31,







2021



2020



2021



2020



Revenue:



























Product



$

198,529



$

115,777



$

634,445



$

449,903



Services





7,155





6,422





27,983





24,657



Total revenue





205,684





122,199





662,428





474,560



Cost of revenue:



























Product





109,335





63,272





349,558





252,390



Services





6,865





5,952





26,425





23,586



Total cost of revenue





116,200





69,224





375,983





275,976



Gross profit





89,484





52,975





286,445





198,584



Operating expenses:



























Research and development





16,416





16,320





65,431





61,833



Sales and marketing





13,569





11,342





47,548





38,746



General and administrative





12,915





11,238





46,141





39,964



Total operating expenses





42,900





38,900





159,120





140,543



Income from operations





46,584





14,075





127,325





58,041



Other (expense) income:



























Interest income





85





80





209





738



Interest expense





(1,263)





(1,313)





(4,835)





(5,211)



Other, net





(140)





1,617





(2,271)





2,318



Total other (expense) income





(1,318)





384





(6,897)





(2,155)



Income before income taxes





45,266





14,459





120,428





55,886



Income tax provision (benefit)





9,517





(215)





21,778





5,904



Net income



$

35,749



$

14,674



$

98,650



$

49,982



Net income per share:



























Basic



$

1.07



$

0.44



$

2.94



$

1.50



Diluted



$

1.05



$

0.43



$

2.88



$

1.46



Shares used in computing net income per share:



























Basic weighted average common shares





33,295





33,548





33,555





33,257



Diluted weighted average common shares





34,011





34,318





34,268





34,128



 

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





















December 31,



December 31,







2021



2020



ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



$

294,923



$

203,479



Accounts receivable, net





104,410





86,865



Inventories, net





194,984





161,076



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





24,929





19,371



Total current assets





619,246





470,791



Property, plant and equipment, net





34,972





29,840



Operating lease assets





9,242





4,542



Finance lease assets, net





19,238





20,544



Long-term restricted cash





757





753



Deferred income taxes





35,454





57,851



Other assets





34,331





40,303



Total assets



$

753,240



$

624,624



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable



$

38,025



$

24,013



Accrued compensation





30,732





24,562



Warranty





6,424





4,280



Income taxes





887





654



Deferred revenue





60,454





21,221



Current portion of finance lease obligation





979





756



Other current liabilities





12,639





8,945



Total current liabilities





150,140





84,431



Long-term finance lease obligation





46,415





47,393



Long-term deferred revenue





7,982





1,837



Other long-term liabilities





9,744





9,361



Total liabilities





214,281





143,022



















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,240 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021; 33,633 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020





33





34



Additional paid-in capital





559,883





570,102



Accumulated deficit





(22,722)





(91,969)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,765





3,435



Total stockholders' equity





538,959





481,602



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

753,240



$

624,624



















 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-financial-results-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-301476793.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.