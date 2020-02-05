BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
The Company reported fourth quarter revenue of $107.7 million, compared to $69.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Operating profit for the quarter was $13.2 million, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter. Net income for the quarter was $9.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. Gross margin for the quarter was 41.1%, compared to 44% in the third quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $146.5 million on December 31, 2019, compared to $162.2 million on September 30, 2019.
For the full year 2019, the Company reported revenue of $343.0 million, compared with $442.6 million for the full year 2018. Systems revenue for the year was $202.6 million, compared to $280.4 million in 2018. Operating profit was $24.2 million in 2019, compared to $60 million in 2018. Net income for the year was $17 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.50. This compares to 2018 net income of $45.9 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.35.
President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "In 2019 we continued to expand the Purion installed base, growing our large and diverse group of customers in key market segments. We extended our Purion product line with the launch of four new Purion implanters specifically targeted at these segments, while maintaining tight control of operating expenses. This allowed us to remain profitable through the cycle, deliver annual gross margins of 42.0%, sustain a healthy balance sheet, and institute a share repurchase program. Exiting the year with a 94% increase in system revenues in the fourth quarter demonstrates our strong competitive position as we enter what is expected to be an extended growth period driven by 5G."
Business Outlook
For the first quarter ending March 31, 2020, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $115 million. Gross margin in the first quarter is expected to be around 37%, impacted by the planned closure of three evaluation systems in the quarter. First quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $9.5 million. Earnings per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.21.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue:
Product
$
102,304
$
98,883
$
319,505
$
415,922
Services
5,419
6,800
23,453
26,653
Total revenue
107,723
105,683
342,958
442,575
Cost of revenue:
Product
57,627
55,023
175,732
236,446
Services
5,780
7,093
23,074
26,493
Total cost of revenue
63,407
62,116
198,806
262,939
Gross profit
44,316
43,567
144,152
179,636
Operating expenses:
Research and development
13,596
14,245
53,931
51,876
Sales and marketing
8,879
9,362
34,290
34,608
General and administrative
8,629
8,438
31,726
33,193
Total operating expenses
31,104
32,045
119,947
119,677
Income from operations
13,212
11,522
24,205
59,959
Other (expense) income:
Interest income
582
810
2,955
2,328
Interest expense
(1,306)
(1,323)
(5,155)
(5,110)
Other, net
169
(762)
(1,083)
(2,472)
Total other expense
(555)
(1,275)
(3,283)
(5,254)
Income before income taxes
12,657
10,247
20,922
54,705
Income tax provision
2,945
1,784
3,888
8,820
Net income
$
9,712
$
8,463
$
17,034
$
45,885
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.30
$
0.26
$
0.52
$
1.42
Diluted
$
0.29
$
0.25
$
0.50
$
1.35
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average common shares
32,485
32,467
32,559
32,286
Diluted weighted average common shares
33,848
33,886
33,828
34,002
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
139,881
$
177,993
Accounts receivable, net
83,753
78,727
Inventories, net
140,364
129,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,681
11,051
Total current assets
375,679
396,771
Property, plant and equipment, net
25,328
41,149
Operating lease assets
5,849
—
Finance lease assets, net
21,880
—
Long-term restricted cash
6,653
6,909
Deferred income taxes
68,060
71,939
Other assets
44,645
31,673
Total assets
$
548,094
$
548,441
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
25,341
$
35,955
Accrued compensation
7,631
19,218
Warranty
2,759
4,819
Income taxes
294
462
Deferred revenue
24,601
19,513
Current portion of long-term debt
399
—
Other current liabilities
7,639
5,030
Total current liabilities
68,664
84,997
Finance lease obligation
48,149
47,757
Long-term deferred revenue
4,650
3,071
Other long-term liabilities
7,204
4,279
Total liabilities
128,667
140,104
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,585 shares issued and
33
33
Additional paid-in capital
559,878
565,116
Accumulated deficit
(140,226)
(157,260)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(258)
448
Total stockholders' equity
419,427
408,337
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
548,094
$
548,441