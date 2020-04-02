BEVERLY, Mass., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has received an order to ship its first Purion system into Japan. The order, from a leading Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, is for the Purion XE Power Series™ implanter. This Purion XE product line extension will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive, mobile and IoT applications. The 200mm system is capable of running both standard silicon as well as thin wafers. The system is currently scheduled to ship in the second quarter.
Mary Puma, president and CEO of Axcelis Technologies, said, "This is a significant win for Axcelis. We are very excited to be able to offer new and innovative implant solutions to leading Japanese semiconductor companies serving this very important market segment. Expanding our customer footprint in Japan and the power device market are key objectives of our growth strategy and this is an excellent first step."
Executive Vice President, Customer Operations John Aldeborgh commented, "We are grateful to SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions for their assistance in fostering new opportunities to provide Axcelis' advanced ion implant technology to Japanese chipmakers over the past two years. During this time Axcelis has developed a strong organization in Japan. The direct Axcelis sales, applications and comprehensive service team is being led by a recently hired Japanese country manager, and will provide strong support for this important market."
Purion Power Series™
The Company's Purion Power Series was designed to meet the growing market demand for the power device market. The Purion Power Series was developed with enabling technology to specifically address the unique needs of emerging power device applications. This includes the flexibility to handle multiple wafer sizes from 150mm to 300mm as well as various substrates including Si, SiC and thin wafers. It also delivers precision wafer temperature control technology, all accomplished while delivering the industry's highest throughput and capital efficiency. The product line includes the Purion M Power Series™ for medium current, the Purion H Power Series™ for high current and the Purion XE Power Series™ for high energy.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
