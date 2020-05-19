BEVERLY, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:
- The 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 27th. Management will be available for virtual one on ones and small group meetings during the event. A webcast is not available for this event.
- The 48th Annual Cowen 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Friday, May 29th at 12:30 pm ET. Management will participate in a virtual video fireside chat and will also be available for one on one meetings. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen59/acls/
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
