ORLANDO, Fla., Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axiom Bank, N.A., a Maitland-based, leading community bank, recently named Jordan Wilson as Vice President, Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Loan Relationship Manager.
In this role, Wilson will be responsible for generating new leads, loans and deposits by developing relationships with small and midsize businesses across the state.
"Jordan's determination sets him apart from other bankers," said Ted Sheppe, Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking at Axiom Bank. "With a proven track record of driving quality experiences for new and existing customers, as well as generating additional bank profit margins, he will prove to be a valuable asset to our team – and to the community."
Prior to joining Axiom, Wilson served as Business Banking Relationship Manager, AVP, for a bank in Orlando, where he worked alongside an underwriting department to assist with processing $20 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Wilson graduated from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in political science.
About Axiom Bank
Axiom Bank, a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Central Florida, serves the financial needs of its customers through a wide range of banking solutions and a commitment to exceptional service. The bank has a rich history dating back to 1963. By definition, "axiom" means" a universally recognized truth" – the name exemplifies the bank's principles of truth, trust, value, convenience, and service excellence. Axiom Bank holds the SBA Preferred Lender status, and specializes in commercial loans, treasury management and other merchant services. The bank also offers asset-based lending and invoice factoring through its division, Allied Affiliated Funding. Axiom is constantly working to expand its services and products and provides consumer banking through 12 branches, primarily in select Walmart Supercenters®, to conveniently serve local communities. Visit http://www.AxiomBanking.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
