STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axiomatics, the leader in runtime dynamic authorization, has appointed Jim Barkdoll as president and chief commercial officer. A data security veteran with a long, successful track record, Jim recently served as CEO of Stealthbits Technologies and Titus, both leaders in the cybersecurity market. Jim joins Axiomatics to bolster the expertise of the existing team to lead the global growth strategy and go-to-market initiatives.
"Joining the Axiomatics team is exciting. With all the incredible opportunities and challenges in cybersecurity (cloud expansion, remote work, third party access, compliance and regulations), enterprises require expertise and experience," said Jim Barkdoll. "Axiomatics is the expert in policy which is the key to solving authorization and access. Our existing diverse customer base demonstrates the breadth of authorization challenges Axiomatics helps organizations solve. I am pleased to have the opportunity to expand our position in the market."
Axiomatics provides externalized authorization through attribute and policy-based access control for applications, databases, big data, APIs and microservices. As the premier vendor in authorization, Axiomatics solutions are ideal for enterprises and government agencies that need to securely share information, while complying with complex and ever-evolving regulations. The Axiomatics suite covers the lifecycle of policy-based access control, helping customers to create the framework, implement and maintain their policies, and enforce and audit access control.
"We see maturity and growth in the dynamic authorization market. We have the team, expertise and products to leverage our unique leadership position for the next phase of rapid growth," said Babak Sadighi, founder and CEO. "Axiomatics has a proven track record of delivering solutions to some of the largest organizations around the world. Jim brings with him a stellar reputation and wealth of knowledge in the cybersecurity space as well as an unwavering focus on strategic partner relationships and customer success. I'm excited to work with Jim as we combine his experience with the growth potential of this market."
For more information about Axiomatics, please visit https://www.axiomatics.com or @axiomatics on Twitter.
About Axiomatics
Axiomatics is the leading provider of fine-grained, dynamic authorization delivered with Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) for applications, data, APIs and microservices. Government agencies and Fortune 500 companies utilize axiomatics Dynamic Authorization Suite to enable digital transformation, share and safeguard sensitive information, meet compliance requirements and minimize data fraud. Axiomatics innovative solutions allow enterprises to share sensitive, valuable and regulated digital assets – but only to authorized users and in the right context. For more information, visit http://www.axiomatics.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Russ, Axiomatics, 7739727060, lauren@connectcomsinc.com
SOURCE Axiomatics