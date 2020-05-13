BCWLE is the first Women in Law Enforcement Association in mainland British Columbia
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, and its subsidiary Axon Public Safety Canada, Inc., today announced a partnership with the British Columbia Women in Law Enforcement (BCWLE) organization.
This partnership is designed to support BCWLE's purpose of uniting law enforcement members in British Columbia by encouraging members to discuss topical issues affecting women in policing, providing training for issues specifically related to women, and facilitating networking and mentoring opportunities.
"BCWLE is looking forward to this new partnership with Axon," says BCWLE President, Shannon Olesen. "Axon has been a strong supporter of women in law enforcement across Canada for many years. We are excited to see what we can do together."
"Partnering with BCWLE will allow Axon to reach and support members in British Columbia," says Axon's Canadian Managing Director, Vishal Dhir. "We are excited to extend our resources and efforts to help support a wide range of activities and events that will help BCWLE continue to grow and fulfill their mission."
Axon Public Safety Canada is proud of its strong and respectful partnerships with a wide range of women in law enforcement groups. These partnerships include the Atlantic Women in Law Enforcement, Ontario Women in Law Enforcement, and International Association of Women Police. In addition, Axon recently partnered with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police to create the CACP Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award.
About Axon
Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.
We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 233,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.
Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.
Follow Axon here:
- Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_canada
- Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/
Note to Investors
Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.
CONTACT:
Omaima Doghmi
PR and Communications Associate
Press@axon.com