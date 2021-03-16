WATERLOO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axonify, a leader in frontline employee training, today announced the acquisition of Atlanta-based MLevel, a data-driven digital learning platform. The strategic combination will unite the two leaders and will bring to their collective customers the significant benefits of their complementary capabilities to drive the future of modern learning.
"From a not-so far distance, both Axonify and MLevel have watched each other grow in our respective learning niches and have admired each other's strengths," said Carol Leaman, CEO and Co-Founder, Axonify. "As our businesses further aligned, we believe this is the perfect time to bring MLevel's customers, employees and its product prowess into the Axonify family."
The MLevel platform is underpinned by adaptive learning technology and reinforced by the Three Pillars of Learning. MLevel's knowledge transfer, knowledge reinforcement and knowledge assessment enable its clients to ensure continuous learning to achieve content mastery.
"By joining a company with significant scale, we will create unrivaled access for organizations seeking a continuous approach to empower their employees," said Jordan Fladell, CEO and Co-Founder. "MLevel's main industries served include food service, contact centers and insurance as well as retail and financial services which pairs nicely with Axonify's core frontline focus."
Axonify focuses on frontline training that delivers personalized, bite-sized bursts of learning right in the flow of work, for just a few minutes a day. Frontline employees love the experience so much, they keep coming back for more which makes learning really stick and behaviors change to improve business results.
About Axonify
Axonify gets frontline employees ready for anything with a training and communications solution that actually works. Why does it work so well? Because the experience is fun, fast, personalized and designed to make critical information stick. And employees love it—83% of users log in 2-3 times a week, which translates into meaningful behavior change that drives business results. More than 160 customers in 150+ countries around the world, including Walmart, Levi's and Merck, trust Axonify to fuel their people's performance to keep pace with their business. Founded in 2011, Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, ON Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.axonify.com
