DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry-leading hospitality marketing and technology agency AZDS Interactive is poised to further its vision to propel luxury brands as digital innovators through two new executive team appointments. Kieran Cain, most recently with Vail Resorts, joins AZDS as Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, and Elsa Guttery, formerly with Second Wave Digital + Creative (Evolution Hospitality) has been named Director of Sales.
Kieran Cain brings over 2 decades' experience leading multi-year strategies to drive visitation & revenue growth, brand positioning, and guest experiences for global leaders in the luxury travel, hospitality, sports, and entertainment industries. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Marketing for Vail Resorts, the world's leading luxury mountain resort company (NYSE: MTN), Cain led data-driven growth strategy, brand positioning, go-to-market approaches, product marketing, branded experiences, strategic alliances, and more for the company's 34 North American resorts, as well as their 5,000-room hotel property portfolio, 200+ restaurants, and 250+ retail stores, delivering guest visits, lodging occupancy and revenue targets for some of the world's most iconic mountain resort destinations.
Prior to Vail Resorts, Cain held several senior leadership positions for more than a decade in Marketing, Sales, Events, and Fan Experience, with accountability for driving visitation, season pass, product, brand, and experience strategy at two of the world's leading sports & entertainment brand portfolio companies, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG).
"I couldn't be more excited to join the team," said Cain. "AZDS Interactive has established a fantastic reputation as one of the world's most innovative, tech-forward, and results-driven partners for some of the most iconic luxury travel brands on each continent. The opportunity to shape the future strategy for the organization, create a scalable foundation for exponential growth, and create new ways to deliver results for our partners who offer incredible experiences around the globe is going to be amazing to be a part of."
"Kieran brings to AZDS an extraordinary perspective, especially relevant with his decade of experience as a key leader at one of the finest organizations in the luxury travel & hospitality industry. He will be instrumental in helping shape our agency vision and take our growth strategy and operations to the next level," said Adam Deflorian, founder and CEO of AZDS Interactive.
Joining Cain and the rest of AZDS Interactive Team is Elsa Guttery, who will take the helm as Director of Sales. Guttery has been a powerhouse in the hospitality industry for the past 15 years, holding sales and marketing leadership positions for world-class luxury and independent hotel brands and directing marketing strategy for numerous lifestyle resorts across the United States.
Most recently, Guttery drove strategy for more than 90 hotels in the luxury, lifestyle, independent and branded space as Director of Marketing for Second Wave Digital + Creative, as well as co-led the agency, which included the eCommerce, marketing and creative teams. Prior to her time with Second Wave Digital + Creative, Guttery was Director of Sales for Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa Del Mar, two leading luxury independent hotels in Santa Monica, and has also served as Director of Marketing Communications and Director of Public Relations for The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA.
"I am thrilled to join AZDS Interactive to help grow the organization's sales efforts and strategic partnerships, and, along with Adam and Kieran, the overall vision and direction for the agency," said Guttery.
"Having worked with Elsa on the client side for a number of years, I am proud to have her join our growing team," said Deflorian. "I have always been impressed with her leadership, sales, and luxury hospitality experience.
Kieran and Elsa bring over 35 years of combined leadership experience, which will help AZDS be even better poised to drive increased strategy and results for our luxury clientele as global luxury traveler growth rebounds from the pandemic."
