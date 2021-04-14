AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azoteq, a pioneer in sensor fusion, today announced the appointment of a new manufacturer's representative in Southwest United States.
ION Associates will represent Azoteq in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. ION is headquartered in Arlington, Texas, was founded in 1974, and currently employs 34 sales professionals.
"Based on ION's excellent technical sales capabilities, the company is a natural complement to Azoteq. ION has experience in representing big semiconductor manufacturers and has access to more than 6,000 customers in the Southwest region of the United States," said Jean Viljoen, Azoteq's VP of Marketing.
About Azoteq
Azoteq (http://www.azoteq.com) is a pioneer in multi-sensor technologies. With more than 12 years of capacitive sensing experience, the sensor offering is now expanded to include ProxFusion®: multi-sensor technologies on single ICs. The first generation of ProxFusion® offers capacitive sensing, Hall-effect, PIR, and inductive. Azoteq has design and manufacturing centers in South Africa and China, and sales offices and distributors in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and the USA.
About ION
ION Associates is the largest technical sales and marketing organization for OEM electronic manufacturers in Texas. Headquartered in Arlington, it exists to represent technology-driven companies in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mexico.
In today's electronic industry, the rate of innovation continues to increase. New technology can be complicated and, whether you are a customer or principal, significant assistance is sometimes needed to realize its full utility. Communication with suppliers, a technical and consultative sales approach, and long-standing customer relationships are key when it comes to introducing, implementing, and productizing the latest technology successfully.
ION will leverage its regional expertise and long-standing customer relationships to help identify target customers, write business plans, and drive all presale and post-sale activities to meet revenue growth goals within our region.
The company also offers design services to its customers and principals to facilitate customer adoption of the product and technologies. ION's design expertise includes RF, analog, power, and LED lighting applications.
Editorial Contact & Interviews:
Jean Viljoen
+27 21 863 0033
Media Contact
Jean Viljoen, Azoteq, 021 863 0033, jean.viljoen@azoteq.com
SOURCE Azoteq