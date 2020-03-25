NOI in 2019 totaled NIS 1,611 million, up 6% compared with last year In 2019, FFO totaled NIS 1,313 million, up 3% compared with last year Same Property NOI in 2019 up 4% compared with last year The net profit in 2019 totaled NIS 2,097 million compared with NIS 1,219 million last year. The net profit from operations (mainly net of the increased value of investment property and the capital gain from the sale of Supergas) rose by 8% and totaled NIS 958 million compared with NIS 889 million last year Equity to assets ratio of 53%, and net debt to assets ratio of 24% For the sake of caution, as is characteristic of the Group and despite its exceptional strength, the Board decided to distribute a dividend in the sum of NIS 300 million, and to re-discuss a distribution of up to NIS 300 million more during the year. The Group has announced the establishment of a sizeable, NIS 100 million financial aid fund that will give loans and grants to small and medium-sized mall tenants