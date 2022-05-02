SÃO PAULO , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A. "Azul" (B3:AZUL4, NYSE:AZUL) Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3:AZUL4, NYSE:AZUL) announces today that it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 29 its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2021.

The report is available on SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, and on Azul's Investor Relations website, at www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Shareholders and holders of Azul's American depositary shares can obtain copies of Azul's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Azul's Investor Relations Department.

 

